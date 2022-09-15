European rights court directs France to reconsider return of families of Daesh/ISIS fighters
Refusal to repatriate women and children 'violation of their right to enter national territory,' court says.
The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests by two French families whose daughters traveled to Syria and joined the Daesh/ISIS terror group.
The French government’s refusal to consider applicant’s requests is a “violation of their right to enter national territory,” the court based in Strasbourg ruled in the landmark case.
“French Government would be expected to promptly re-examine the applicants’ requests and, in doing so, afford them appropriate safeguards against any arbitrariness,” the court said.
A large number of foreign fighters traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the Daesh/ISIS terror group.
As the terror group lost control of territories, the foreign fighters, including women who were married to Daesh/ISIS terrorists and gave birth to children, were put in prisons run by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria.
Many countries, including France, are reluctant to repatriate its citizens in Syria who may have willingly joined the terror group.
