Refusal to repatriate women and children 'violation of their right to enter national territory,' court says.

15 Eylül 2022 Perşembe, 12:04
European rights court directs France to reconsider return of families of Daesh/ISIS fighters
The European Court of Human Rights on Wednesday ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests by two French families whose daughters traveled to Syria and joined the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

The French government’s refusal to consider applicant’s requests is a “violation of their right to enter national territory,” the court based in Strasbourg ruled in the landmark case.

“French Government would be expected to promptly re-examine the applicants’ requests and, in doing so, afford them appropriate safeguards against any arbitrariness,” the court said.

A large number of foreign fighters traveled to Syria and Iraq to join the Daesh/ISIS terror group.

As the terror group lost control of territories, the foreign fighters, including women who were married to Daesh/ISIS terrorists and gave birth to children, were put in prisons run by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria.

Many countries, including France, are reluctant to repatriate its citizens in Syria who may have willingly joined the terror group.


