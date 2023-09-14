France recorded nearly 400 excess deaths during August heat wave

Yayınlanma: 14.09.2023 - 11:34

Güncelleme: 14.09.2023 - 11:34

France registered nearly 400 excess deaths during the August heat wave, the country's public health agency said on Wednesday.

People aged 75 and over were the most affected, the agency said in a statement, adding that no fatal workplace accidents were notified in the said period.

The third heat wave of the summer lasted from Aug. 11 to 26 in France, and affected the country's 52 of 96 mainland departments, where 46.3% of the population lives.