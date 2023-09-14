France recorded nearly 400 excess deaths during August heat wave
Deaths recorded during heatwave that hit 52 departments from Aug. 11 to 26.
France registered nearly 400 excess deaths during the August heat wave, the country's public health agency said on Wednesday.
People aged 75 and over were the most affected, the agency said in a statement, adding that no fatal workplace accidents were notified in the said period.
The third heat wave of the summer lasted from Aug. 11 to 26 in France, and affected the country's 52 of 96 mainland departments, where 46.3% of the population lives.
Player Alanı
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Sanık: Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu
- Büyük ödülü kazanmıştı: Parayla ne yapacağını açıkladı
- Maden ocağında göçük!
- Ünlü ekonomistten çarpıcı akaryakıt tahmini
- Cübbeli ile Erdoğan arasında 'İmam Hatip' tartışması
- Fatih Erbakan canlı yayında adaylığını açıkladı!
- 'Tarihi bir skandala imza attı...'
- Yılmaz Güney'in ailesinden Farah Zeynep Abdullah'a cevap
- AP'den Türkiye'ye kötü haber
- Ülkücülerle 'kömür'ü görüştü, ölüme 'normal' dedi