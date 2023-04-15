France's President Macron signs controversial pension reforms into law

Yayınlanma: 15.04.2023 - 16:18

France's controversial pension reform plan was signed and officially promulgated in the Official Journal on Saturday.

President Emmanuel Macron signed the bill after the Constitutional Council finished its review on Friday evening, despite calls by trade unions to drop the measure that has drawn weeks of protests across the country.

The nine "sages," as they are known in France, partially approved the bill while rejecting six of its measures, including on senior workers.

The bill includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by the year 2030, with workers and trade unions, among others, vehemently opposing the plan.

Before the ruling was issued, President Macron said he intended to hold a meeting with trade unions at the Elysee Palace, "whatever the verdict may be," according to media reports citing the presidency.

Unions declined the invitation and said mass mobilization would continue.

The government unveiled the reform proposal in January and it was taken up for parliamentary debate the following month, even as millions took to the streets to oppose it.

Unrest intensified when Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, after consulting with Macron, decided to use special constitutional powers to adopt the bill without parliamentary approval in mid-March.

The decision was driven by fear that lawmakers would be able to block the reforms as the government lacks an absolute majority in the legislature.