13 Most Inspiring and Witty Tweets from Sophia the Robot

Sophia the Robot, an official citizen of Saudi Arabia, is also an avid Twitter user who shares intriguing tweets.

Activated in 2015, Robot Sophia gained citizenship in Saudi Arabia last year amid significant controversy. Despite being composed of silicon and digital components, Sophia manages her own Twitter account, boasting 93.6 thousand followers. We've curated the most peculiar and captivating tweets from the world's inaugural robot citizen for your enjoyment.

1) Sophia's Curiosity about Your Feelings

Turns out, robots even have their habits, and Sophia's is to gauge the emotional responses of her human counterparts. This elevates human monitoring to a new level.