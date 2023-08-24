Exploring the 5 Most-Watched Turkish Series Internationally
Turkish series, often referred to as "dizis", have garnered immense popularity both domestically and internationally, renowned for their high production values and compelling storytelling. These series encompass a wide array of genres, including drama, romance, crime, and historical fiction, captivating diverse audiences across the globe. Turkish TV series enjoy widespread popularity worldwide.
Here are five of the most viewed and beloved Turkish series on a global scale...
1. “Magnificent Century” (Muhteşem Yüzyıl)
A historical drama series that chronicles the life of Suleiman the Magnificent and his era, captivating audiences with its grand production and intricate storytelling.
2. “Forbidden Love” (Aşk-ı Memnu)
A classic drama, based on a Turkish novel, delves into the forbidden love between Bihter and Behlül, exploring themes of passion, betrayal, and societal expectations.
3. “Endless Love” (Kara Sevda)
This dramatic love story follows the intense relationship between Kemal and Nihan, touching on themes of love, betrayal, and family.
4. What is Fatmagül's Fault?” (Fatmagül’ün Suçu Ne?)
A gripping drama addressing themes of justice and survival, as it revolves around the life of Fatmagül, a young woman seeking justice after a traumatic incident.
5. “Resurrection: Ertugrul” (Diriliş: Ertuğrul)
A historical epic that narrates the story of Ertuğrul Bey, the father of Osman I, who founded the Ottoman Empire. It has amassed a massive international following.
