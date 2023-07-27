10 Turkish actors who had taken part in Hollywood movies
Turkish actors have achieved significant successes both within their homeland and on the international stage. With their exceptional talent, dedication, and versatility, they have left a remarkable impact on the world of cinema and television. Here are some talented Turkish actors who had taken part in Hollywood movies…
Haluk Bilginer
Appeared in movies like "The International" and won an Emmy for his role in "Killing Eve."
Numan Acar
Known for his roles in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Aladdin."
Kenan İmirzalıoğlu
Known for his role in the movie "Valley of the Wolves: Iraq."
Cansu Dere
Played in the film "Aloha" alongside Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone.
Okan Yalabık
Featured in movies like "The Two Faces of January" and "Inferno."
Mehmet Kurtuluş
Appeared in movies such as "Equilibrium" and "The Devil's Double."
Meltem Cumbul
Known for her role in the movie "Mrs. Harris."
Selma Ergeç
Played in the movie "Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul."
Bergüzar Korel
Featured in the movie "Rhinos."
