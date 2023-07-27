10 Turkish actors who had taken part in Hollywood movies

<p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Turkish actors have achieved significant successes both within their homeland and on the international stage. With their exceptional talent, dedication, and versatility, they have left a remarkable impact on the world of cinema and television. Here are some talented Turkish actors who had taken part in Hollywood movies… </span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Haluk Bilginer</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB"> Appeared in movies like "The International" and won an Emmy for his role in "Killing Eve."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Numan Acar</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Known for his roles in "Spider-Man: Far From Home" and "Aladdin."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Kenan İmirzalıoğlu</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Known for his role in the movie "Valley of the Wolves: Iraq."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Cansu Dere</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Played in the film "Aloha" alongside Bradley Cooper and Emma Stone.</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Okan Yalabık</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Featured in movies like "The Two Faces of January" and "Inferno."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB"> </span><span lang="EN-GB">Mehmet Kurtuluş</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Appeared in movies such as "Equilibrium" and "The Devil's Double."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Meltem Cumbul</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Known for her role in the movie "Mrs. Harris."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB"> </span><span lang="EN-GB">Selma Ergeç</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB"> Played in the movie "Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul."</span></p>

<p><strong><span lang="EN-GB">Bergüzar Korel</span></strong></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Featured in the movie "Rhinos."</span></p>

