Top worldwide known Turkish movies
Turkish cinema has gained international recognition in recent years, and several films have been acclaimed and known worldwide for their storytelling, cinematography, and performances. Here are some of the Turkish movies that have garnered international attention…
"Once Upon a Time in Anatolia" (2011)
Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, this slow-paced, atmospheric drama follows a group of men searching for a buried body in the Anatolian steppes. It won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.
"Winter Sleep" (2014)
Another masterpiece by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, "Winter Sleep" won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film delves into the emotional dynamics of a hotel owner and his family during the winter season.
“Burning Days” (2022)
Directed and written by Emin Alper; the film is centered on Emre, a young prosecutor newly appointed to the small town of Yaniklar, finds himself being pulled into a political conflict during his first murder investigation.
"Mustang" (2015)
Directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, this powerful drama tells the story of five sisters in a Turkish village facing societal pressures and traditions. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.
"Bliss" (2007)
Directed by Abdullah Oğuz, this drama tells the story of a young girl facing the harsh realities of life in a remote Turkish village. It was well-received at various international film festivals.
"Sivas" (2014)
Directed by Kaan Müjdeci, this poignant drama follows the bond between a young boy and a wounded fighting dog. It won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.
"My Father and My Son" (2005)
Directed by Çağan Irmak, this heartfelt drama revolves around a family's emotional journey during a tumultuous period in Turkey's history.
"Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul" (2005)
Directed by Fatih Akin, this documentary explores the diverse and vibrant music scene in Istanbul, providing a unique cultural perspective.
These are just a few examples of Turkish films that have gained international recognition and acclaim. Turkish cinema continues to evolve, and more talented filmmakers are making their mark on the global stage with captivating stories and unique perspectives.
As a plus, Istanbul is home to several nostalgic cinemas that have preserved their old-world charm and continue to attract movie lovers seeking a vintage movie-watching experience. Here are some of the nostalgic cinemas in Istanbul…
Atlas Cinema
Located in Beyoğlu, Atlas Cinema is one of Istanbul's oldest movie theaters, dating back to 1948. It retains its vintage ambiance and classic cinema hall design.
Emek Cinema
Emek Cinema, also in Beyoğlu, was one of the city's most iconic cinemas for decades. It was originally opened in 1924 but closed down in 2010. Efforts have been made to restore and reopen it, aiming to preserve its nostalgic appeal.
Beyoğlu Sineması
Another cinema located in Beyoğlu, Beyoğlu Sineması, retains its traditional
Pembe Köşk
Pembe Köşk, or the Pink Villa, is a historic mansion in Üsküdar that has been transformed into a cultural center, occasionally hosting film screenings and events with a vintage theme.
