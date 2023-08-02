Top worldwide known Turkish movies

<p><span lang="EN-GB">Turkish cinema has gained international recognition in recent years, and several films have been acclaimed and known worldwide for their storytelling, cinematography, and performances. Here are some of the Turkish movies that have garnered international attention…</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"Once Upon a Time in Anatolia" (2011)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, this slow-paced, atmospheric drama follows a group of men searching for a buried body in the Anatolian steppes. It won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"Winter Sleep" (2014)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Another masterpiece by Nuri Bilge Ceylan, "Winter Sleep" won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The film delves into the emotional dynamics of a hotel owner and his family during the winter season.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>“Burning Days” (2022) </strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed and written by Emin Alper; the film is centered on Emre, a young prosecutor newly appointed to the small town of Yaniklar, finds himself being pulled into a political conflict during his first murder investigation.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"Mustang" (2015)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed by Deniz Gamze Ergüven, this powerful drama tells the story of five sisters in a Turkish village facing societal pressures and traditions. It received an Academy Award nomination for Best Foreign Language Film.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"Bliss" (2007)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed by Abdullah Oğuz, this drama tells the story of a young girl facing the harsh realities of life in a remote Turkish village. It was well-received at various international film festivals.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"Sivas" (2014)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed by Kaan Müjdeci, this poignant drama follows the bond between a young boy and a wounded fighting dog. It won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"My Father and My Son" (2005)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed by Çağan Irmak, this heartfelt drama revolves around a family's emotional journey during a tumultuous period in Turkey's history.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>"Crossing the Bridge: The Sound of Istanbul" (2005)</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Directed by Fatih Akin, this documentary explores the diverse and vibrant music scene in Istanbul, providing a unique cultural perspective.</span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"> </span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">These are just a few examples of Turkish films that have gained international recognition and acclaim. Turkish cinema continues to evolve, and more talented filmmakers are making their mark on the global stage with captivating stories and unique perspectives.</span></p>

<p>As a plus, Istanbul is home to several nostalgic cinemas that have preserved their old-world charm and continue to attract movie lovers seeking a vintage movie-watching experience. Here are some of the nostalgic cinemas in Istanbul…</p> <p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>Atlas Cinema</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Located in Beyoğlu, Atlas Cinema is one of Istanbul's oldest movie theaters, dating back to 1948. It retains its vintage ambiance and classic cinema hall design.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>Emek Cinema</strong></span></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"> </p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Emek Cinema, also in Beyoğlu, was one of the city's most iconic cinemas for decades. It was originally opened in 1924 but closed down in 2010. Efforts have been made to restore and reopen it, aiming to preserve its nostalgic appeal.</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>Beyoğlu Sineması</strong></span></p> <p><span lang="EN-GB">Another cinema located in Beyoğlu, Beyoğlu Sineması, retains its traditional</span></p>

<p><span lang="EN-GB"><strong>Pembe Köşk</strong></span></p> <p class="MsoNormal" style="margin: 0cm; font-size: 12pt; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif;"><span lang="EN-GB">Pembe Köşk, or the Pink Villa, is a historic mansion in Üsküdar that has been transformed into a cultural center, occasionally hosting film screenings and events with a vintage theme.</span></p>

