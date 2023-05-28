Gazprom denies reports of takeover of Türkiye’s national gas firm
Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation calls local media outlets' claims about sale to Russian gas giant baseless'.
Russian energy company Gazprom on Thursday denied Turkish media reports that it was in negotiation to acquire the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS).
"The information disseminated in a number of Turkish media about alleged negotiations or intentions regarding the transfer of the Turkish company BOTAS to Gazprom's management is completely untrue," the Russian gas giant said in a statement.
BOTAS also refuted the allegations, saying that “the report about the sale or transfer of BOTAS, Türkiye's leading public institution in the energy sector, to any country or company, including Gazprom, are baseless.”
