Germany to put 15M electric cars on the road by 2030

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 10:56

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 10:56

The German chancellor on Tuesday said that his country is sticking to its goal of putting 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030.

In his opening speech at the International Motor Show in Munich (IAA), Olaf Scholz appealed to automakers to offer more affordable cars.

He also announced a push to expand charging stations for e-cars.

"The goal is not new - what is new is that we are also implementing it," the chancellor said.

With regard to the competition from China, which was very present at the IAA, Scholz firmly rejected any fears that the German automotive industry could be left behind.

"Competition should spur us on, not scare us," Scholz said. He pointed out that there had been concerns about competition from abroad in the past as well, only back then it had been about Japanese, and later Korean manufacturers.

"Germany is still the linchpin of the automotive industry and will remain so," the chancellor said.

However, he said, the goal must be "climate-neutral mobility in Germany and from Germany.”

“We must get around in a way that doesn't harm nature, both in this country and around the world," Scholz added.