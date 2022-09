Germany to send rocket launchers, armored vehicles to Ukraine

16 Eylül 2022 Cuma, 10:48

Germany will send advanced rocket launcher systems and armored vehicles to Ukraine, Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Thursday.

Speaking at a military conference in Berlin, Lambrecht hailed the success of Ukraine’s recent counteroffensive against Russian forces, and said German weapons helped Ukrainian troops achieve their goals.

“This shows the importance of continued arms deliveries to Ukraine. Therefore, we have decided to send two more MARS II multiple rocket launchers, including 200 rockets, to Ukraine,” she said.

Germany will also send 50 Dingo armored personnel carriers, she added.

Her remarks came day after Ukraine's foreign minister criticized Germany for its reluctance to supply heavy weapons and tanks to Kyiv.