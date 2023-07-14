Greek premier says resolving problems with Türkiye would benefit both countries

Yayınlanma: 14.07.2023 - 16:16

Güncelleme: 14.07.2023 - 16:16

Greece’s prime minister said Thursday that resolving problems with Türkiye would benefit both countries.

Noting that demarcation of the maritime borders in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas has been the core problem between the two NATO allies, Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that Ankara and Athens should agree to take the problem to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in order to finally resolve it.

“But obviously going to The Hague is not a simple matter, nor is it something that can be done overnight,” he said, adding it is Greece's interest to finally resolve “this great difference with Türkiye in accordance with international law.”

Referring to his meeting on Wednesday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius, Mitsotakis said it was constructive and honest and took place in a positive atmosphere.

“It was an opportunity for a restart in Greek-Turkish relations after four difficult years,” he said.

Mitsotakis said he is convinced that Turkish foreign policy is now shifting to the West and Greece would benefit from this.

On the possible sale of F-16 fighter jets by the US to Türkiye, he said that he and the US Congress are of the opinion that US arms should not be used against Greece or any other US allies.

He noted, however, that it is principally a matter between the US and Türkiye.

He also said there would soon be positive developments concerning the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Greece by the US, which might also transfer some second-hand arms systems free of charge.