Hundreds Evacuated in Central China after yellow alert issued for rainstorms

Yayınlanma: 28.08.2023 - 17:33

Güncelleme: 28.08.2023 - 17:33

Hundreds of individuals were subjected to evacuation measures in central China, prompted by the issuance of a yellow alert due to impending rainstorms, as per state media reports on Monday.

China's National Meteorological Center declared the alert in response to substantial downpours impacting the central and eastern regions.

The public broadcaster CGTN informed that "more than 3,800 people have been evacuated in the central provinces of Hubei and Hunan."

In a distinct scenario, the Philippines is bracing itself to confront another tropical cyclone, which may make landfall within the nation's borders this week.

Furthermore, Typhoon Goring, internationally known as Saola, has shifted northward over the Philippine Sea, according to local media reports.

In Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau noted that Typhoon Saola "has weakened from a super typhoon to a typhoon, and it is anticipated that its eye will bypass Taiwan as it traverses through the Bashi Channel," as highlighted by Focus Taiwan News.