Israeli death toll in Palestine conflict rises to 1,300

Yayınlanma: 12.10.2023 - 15:38

Güncelleme: 12.10.2023 - 15:38

At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed since a surprise attack by the Palestinian group Hamas early Saturday that involved dozens of fighters who infiltrated Israeli towns, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) said early Thursday.

More than 3,300 Israelis have been injured in the unprecedented assault, with over 350 seriously injured.

In a dramatic escalation of Mideast tensions, Israeli forces have launched a sustained and forceful military campaign against the Gaza Strip, a response to a military offensive by the Palestinian group Hamas in Israeli territories.

The conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.

In response to Hamas' actions, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

Israel's response has extended into cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.