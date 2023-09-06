Istanbul Governor's Office Confirms Two Fatalities in Flash Floods

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 13:08

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 13:08

The Istanbul Governor's Office has reported two fatalities on Tuesday due to flash floods resulting from heavy rains in the Basaksehir and Kucukcekmece districts.

In an official statement, the office indicated that the intense rainfall has ceased in Arnavutkoy and Basaksehir.

Istanbul Governor Davut Gul, using X (formerly known as Twitter), highlighted that approximately 125 kilograms of precipitation per square meter had been recorded.

Gul urged citizens whose homes have become uninhabitable due to flooding and those facing the risk of flooding to seek shelter in public facilities, with assistance available by dialing 112.

Subsequently, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that one of the victims was a foreign national who lost their life in Kucukcekmece.

The fatality in Basaksehir has been identified as a 57-year-old woman who was reportedly caught in the heavy rainfall while outdoors. She was swept away by the floodwaters and carried approximately 1 kilometer by the rushing current before being rescued by bystanders.

Upon the arrival of medical teams at the scene, it was confirmed that the woman had succumbed to her injuries, prompting condolences from Yerlikaya.

He also reported that five people sustained injuries, with three of them receiving immediate discharge after receiving outpatient treatment.