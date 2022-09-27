Kazakhstan to discuss recent influx of Russians to country with Moscow
‘Those who arrived will get help but no preferences,’ says President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Kazakhstan will discuss the recent influx of Russian citizens to the country with Moscow, the country's president said Tuesday.
“The majority of them are forced to leave their country due to the present no way out situation. We have to take care of them and provide security. It is a political and humanitarian issue. I have charged the Government to take necessary measures,” state-run Kazinform news agency quoted President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as saying.
“Those who arrived will get help but no preferences. All the work should be conducted in conformity with the law and our obligations,” he added.
In a related development, Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov underlined that mutual extradition agreement with Russia only includes criminal offences and would not apply to Russians who left their country after announcement of partial mobilization on Sep.21.
“If it is a criminal offense on the part of Russia or on our side, extradition will be carried out within the framework of the Minsk Convention and within the framework of legal assistance approved by our parliaments.
“It is not about mobilization. I am not talking about mobilization, but about registered, sanctioned criminal offenses and internationally wanted criminals. If military commissariats search, this is not a legal basis for their extradition," he said.
Russians are fleeing the country in droves after Russian President Vladimir Putin said able-bodied adult men could be conscripted to fight the war in Ukraine, now in its seventh month.
Video Haberler
- Sahipsiz canlar trafik sigortası istiyor
- Yaralı kedisinin tedavisi için 1700 kilometre katetti
- Bombalı terörist saldırısının görüntüleri ortaya çıktı
- 10 metrelik kuyuya düşen inek, vinçle çıkarıldı
- İtfaiye er adayları zorlu sınavdan geçiyor
- İkinci el oto satışında 6 ay 6 bin kilometre denetimi
- Dilenci koltuk değneğiyle girdi ,yürüyerek çıktı
- Arkeopark projesi turizme kazandırılıyor
- Kilis'te, biber hasadı
- Barış Terkoğlu yazdı: Öyleyse kara kutuyu açıyorum
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- İstifa etti, kabine buz kesti!
- Yakın ekibinden ilk açıklama
- Polisevine saldırı
- Meral Akşener hakkında suç duyurusu
- SKANDAL! Ellerini kollarını sallayarak gezecekler
- '20 yıl sonunda iç savaş tehdidi mi?'
- Tanju Özcan'dan ilk açıklama
- Yurt yerine saray yaptırdı
- Fatih Portakal'ın yeni adresi belli oldu
- Millet İttifak'ı arayı açıyor