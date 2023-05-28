Kremlin claims Western countries waging war against Russia on 'all fronts’

Yayınlanma: 28.05.2023 - 21:05

Güncelleme: 28.05.2023 - 21:05

The Kremlin claimed on Sunday that Western countries are waging a war against Russia on “all fronts.”

"In a broader sense, there is a war. There is a war against us on all fronts: be it the economy, interstate relations, property relations," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Russian television channel Rossiya-1.

Peskov claimed that Moscow’s opponents encroach on things previously seen as sacred, adding that despite this, Russia sees that all unshakable "foundations are crumbling under the feet of the representatives of the collective West.

“We should remain focused and strong, and do … what best suits our interests, be tough but open to what could help us clearly communicate our concerns, and what we find unacceptable for ourselves, what we will be fighting against."

He said the goals of Russia’s “special military operation” against Ukraine have not changed and that they “must be achieved.”