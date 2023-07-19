Leak scandal in Turkey’s main opposition

Yayınlanma: 19.07.2023 - 16:35

Güncelleme: 19.07.2023 - 16:35

Approximately 15 minutes of a Zoom meeting between Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu and the Republican People's Party staff was published on YouTube.

The participants in the leaked meeting record talk about a text to be signed by some members to invite the Party Assembly (PM) for a meeting.

The CHP deputy group leader Gökhan Günaydın, who chairs the meeting, says that the text in question was written by CHP MP Bülent Tezcan.

The participants also discuss possible signees of the petition written by Tezcan, when it will be delivered to the headquarters, and how it will be announced to the press.

CHP executives also mention other high-ranking figures and say they will also join the campaign.

"A routine meeting”

CHP Group Deputy Chairman Gökhan Günaydın, who shared his remarks on this issue said, "It is a meeting of PM members who decided to invite the Party Assembly to hold an extraordinary meeting. A routine meeting is being presented as indecency."