Lebanese banks to reopen after holdups
In September, several depositors stormed banks to recover amounts from their frozen funds.
Lebanese banks will resume operations on Monday after a week-long closure in protest of holdups by depositors demanding access to their savings.
In a statement, the Association of Banks in Lebanon said the banks will reopen as of Sept. 26, saying every bank will decide its own channel for banking operations.
At least eight storming attempts were reported in Lebanon this month during which depositors managed to recover amounts from their frozen funds.
The incidents pushed the banks to close their doors on Sept. 16 to protest the holdups.
Lebanon has been grappling with a severe economic crisis since 2019, leaving most people locked out of their bank accounts.
Video Haberler
- Hünnap meyvesi gelir kapıları oldu
- Okuma istekleri göz yaşarttı
- Çay ocağının maskotu oldu
- Yurttaş neye uğradığını şaşırdı
- Akşener'den 'Erdoğan'ın aşkı' çıkışı
- Çay ocağı 15 yılda 5 bin çay paketi biriktirdi
- Ihlara Vadisi'nde balonla yolculuk tekrar başladı
- Felçli 'Dost'un evi, Meclis
- 70 yıl sonra gidip eserini yeniden gördü
- Günde 20 bardak çay içiyor
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Deniz Baykal için harekete geçtiler
- Vahşi cinayet! Annesinin kafasını kesip sokağa attı
- Ali Babacan'dan jet yanıt
- AKP'li Erol Kavuncu LGBTİ+'ları hedef aldı
- Zafer Partisi'nden 'Soner Çam' açıklaması
- Bomba iddialar! Savcılara açık çağrı
- Atina cesaret aldı, tam 20 Türk adası...
- ABD'deki İran protestolarına sürpriz katılım
- 'Duyduk ki vaadimizi çalıyorlarmış'
- İşte vize işkencesinin perde arkası