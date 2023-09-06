Manchester United's Antony dropped from Brazil squad

Yayınlanma: 06.09.2023 - 10:52

Güncelleme: 06.09.2023 - 10:52

Manchester United winger Antony was dropped from the Brazil squad, the Brazil Football Confederation (CBF) announced on Monday.

The 23-year-old winger, who was called-up to the squad for CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying games against Bolivia and Peru, was replaced with Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus by the federation.

The CBF cited the allegations of domestic violence made by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin against the winger, "which needs to be investigated".

"Due to the facts that became public this Monday involving Manchester United player Antony, and which need to be investigated, and in order to safeguard the alleged victim, the player, the Brazilian team and the CBF, the organization informs that the athlete has been withdrawn from the Brazilian team," the federation's statement read.

Antony denied the accusations with a statement on social media.

Greater Manchester Police gave a statement to British media about the issue that read: "Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report."

Antony, who netted twice in 15 caps for Brazil, bagged a gold medal in football at the 2020 Summer Olympics with the national team.