Meteor shower to be observed at Turkey’s Mount Erciyes
Meteor observation event will be organized on Aug. 12 in central Kayseri province
A meteor observation event will be organized on Aug. 12 in the central province of Kayseri by the municipality and provincial Science Center.
The event will be held in the Mount Erciyes Ski Center Hacilar Kapi, the Kayseri municipality said in a statement, adding the event will be open to everyone to experience and photograph the meteor shower.
It is expected that up to 100 meteors per hour will be observed, which will last throughout the night.
A meteor shower is a celestial occurrence in which a large number of meteors are seen to radiate from one point in the night sky. These meteors are caused by streams of cosmic debris called meteoroids entering Earth's atmosphere at extremely high speeds on parallel trajectories.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Patron acımadı, mahkeme işçiyi haklı buldu
- TÜİK aylık zirvede, ENAG ise çift hanede!
- Bunu hak ettin Barış!
- Metroda eşini bir kadınla gördü ortalığı birbirine kattı
- Emniyet'te Soylu tırpanı!
- AKP'de yüzde 50+1 tartışması
- Gelecek Partisi'nden yerel seçim çıkışı!
- Hatay'da kim aday olacak?
- Rize'de bu da oldu: Pankartı görenler şaştı kaldı
- 'Elini kana buladı...'