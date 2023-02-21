More than 41 thousand dead from Feb. 6 earthquakes in southern Turkey

Yayınlanma: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:43

Güncelleme: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:43

At least 41,156 people were killed and 105,505 injured by the two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Turkey on Feb. 6, officials said Monday in the latest figures from the natural disaster.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 11 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Sanliurfa, and Elazig.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Turkey in the space of less than 10 hours.

More than 250,000 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) head Yunus Sezer told a press briefing.

At least 485,682 people have been evacuated from the quake-hit regions so far, he added.

Sezer also said over 3,200 foreign personnel from various countries are currently continuing work in the field.