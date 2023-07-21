Palestinian president, Israeli premier to visit Türkiye next week

Yayınlanma: 21.07.2023 - 12:51

Güncelleme: 21.07.2023 - 12:51

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will host Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately in Türkiye next week, Turkish authorities said on Thursday.

Two leaders who will pay a visit to Türkiye upon the invitation of Erdogan and will exchange views on current regional and global issues, Türkiye’s Communications Directorate said in a statement on Twitter.

During Abbas' visit on July 25, two sides will discuss Türkiye-Palestine relations, the latest developments in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and other current regional and international issues.

Steps to be taken to further develop cooperation between Türkiye and Palestine will be also discussed during the meeting, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Erdogan will host Netanyahu on July 28. During the talks, bilateral relations between Türkiye and Israel will be reviewed extensively, according to the statement.

The steps that can be taken to improve cooperation between the two countries will also be discussed.

During the talks, the two sides are expected to exchange views on current regional and international issues as well as bilateral relations.