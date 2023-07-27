PKK terrorist group's Europe leaders show up in Belgium rally

Yayınlanma: 27.07.2023 - 12:11

Güncelleme: 27.07.2023 - 12:34

Two men searched by Turkey joined the demonstration outside the European Parliament calling for the release of the group's imprisoned leader, Abdullah Calan.

Banners that proclaimed "freedom" for the top terrorist who is being held on an island in Turkey's Marmara Sea were carried by protesters as they carried pictures of Öcalan.

Members of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and officials from other towns across Europe also attended the event.

Aydar and Uzun previously had an international arrest warrant issued by Turkey.

Despite the fact that both men have lived in Belgium for many years, they hardly ever show up at such gatherings. They were arrested in Belgium in 2010 on suspicion of funding the PKK but were released afterward for a lack of proof.

In addition, they are wanted by the US on drug trafficking allegations. Both the U.S. and the European Union label PKK as a terrorist organization.

However, the PKK is relatively free to operate in Europe, where many of its sympathizers reside and frequently hold rallies in support of the organization.