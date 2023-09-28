PKK's threat to Syria 'has never been more alarming than it is today': Turkey's UN envoy

Yayınlanma: 28.09.2023 - 11:56

Güncelleme: 28.09.2023 - 11:56

Turkey's UN ambassador said Wednesday that the threat posed by the PKK terrorist group to Syria is of greater concern than ever before.

"The continued presence of terrorist organizations in Syria poses a vital threat to this country and its neighbors, primarily Turkey, as well as to the wider region," Sedat Onal said at a UN Security Council session on Syria.

"In fact, the threat of PKK terrorism to Syria’s territorial integrity has never been more alarming than it is today," said Onal.

The envoy cited recent clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG in eastern Syria, saying they proved that the PKK's activities and the external support it continues to receive are "a major source of instability" in the war-torn country.

"The oppressive and discriminatory practices and human rights violations of this terrorist organization are a matter of public knowledge now and have also been extensively reported by the UN," he added.

Onal said that Turkey calls on all parties to adopt a comprehensive and long-term approach and distance themselves from those separatist entities which he said do not have any place in the future of Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Onal also said that Turkey will take measures against direct and imminent threats posed to its national security by terrorist organizations operating in Syria.

"As such, we will continue to exercise our inherent right of self-defense as outlined in Article 51 of the UN Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.”