Protesters march against soaring cost of living in western Germany
Demonstrators call on authorities tackle to increasing inflation, cost of living as energy prices skyrocket.
Protesters marched on Saturday against soaring inflation and the rising cost of living in western Germany.
Gathering in the city center of Cologne, hundreds of protesters chanted: "Enough is enough: Prices have to fall."
Protesting against rising inflation, especially in energy prices, demonstrators called on the authorities tackle to this issue and take measure.
Protesters emphasized that tens of thousands of people were driven into poverty due to rising prices and that many could not pay their gas and electricity bills, while many opportunists, especially energy companies, are taking advantage of this situation.
The demonstrators demanded that recent hikes in gas prices be withdrawn, and that an upper limit be introduced for increases in rent. The also asked for an increase in pensions and social benefits, as well as the re-introduction of cheap transportation tickets at €9 (about $8.80).
