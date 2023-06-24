Putin accuses Wagner head of treason in national address
Russian president orders Russian military to 'neutralize those who organized armed rebellion'.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday accused the Wagner chief of "treason."
Addressing the nation, he said the Russian Armed Forces have been given orders to “neutralize those who organized the armed rebellion.”
Any unrest in the country is a “mortal threat,” he said, adding that Moscow's actions will be “tough.”
“We will not let a civil war happen again and we will protect our people and statehood,” Putin said.
He hailed Wagner fighters in Ukraine, calling them "heroes."
