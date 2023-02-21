Resolving Turkish-Greek differences in both parties' interests: US' Blinken

Yayınlanma: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:33

Güncelleme: 21 Şubat 2023 - 17:33

The US favors and supports diplomatic resolution of the differences between Athens and Ankara, said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the Greek capital on Tuesday, just one day after visiting its Aegean neighbor Türkiye.

“I believe that this is in the interest of both peoples, and we hope that this is the path that our friends will follow," Blinken said after meeting with Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.

Underscoring that both Greece and Türkiye are allies, partners, and friends of the US, he said that after visiting both countries, he has seen interest in both parties in improving bilateral ties.

Particularly on the atmosphere between Ankara and Athens, which improved after Greece was one of the first countries to extend condolences and help Türkiye in the wake of major earthquakes on Feb. 6, Blinken said he witnessed the sincere reception of the Greek aid by the Turkish people and state authorities.

Blinken, however, added that the problems between Athens and Ankara are long-standing and would take time to resolve.

Dendias, for his part, stressed that Greece’s aid to Türkiye comes out of humanitarian concerns and is not associated with any foreign policy goals.

Blinken, who arrived in Athens Monday evening following his two-day visit to Türkiye, also met Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye.

On Tuesday, he and Dendias launched the fourth round of the Greek-US Strategic Dialogue.

Before the quakes, Turkish officials had expressed concern about US policy diverging from its traditional balance between Türkiye and Greece, and urged Washington to return to a more even-handed approach.