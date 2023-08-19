Russia bans 54 British from entering country

Yayınlanma: 19.08.2023 - 12:31

Güncelleme: 19.08.2023 - 12:31

Russia on Friday banned entry to 54 British nationals, including the chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court.

According to a written statement by the Foreign Ministry, measures were taken in relation to the "hostile attitude" of the British government towards Russia.

The statement also said that UK Defense Minister Annabel Goldie, who Moscow says is responsible for delivering cluster munitions to Ukraine, was barred from entering Russia, and that Karim Khan, the chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, was placed on the sanctions list.

The statement also said that 54 British citizens, including some journalists from the BBC, The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph, were banned from entering Russia.