Russia to distribute free grain to African countries

‘We are talking about 6 countries, supply volumes from 25,000 to 50,000 tons,’ says Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev

Yayınlanma: 11.08.2023 - 16:13
Russia said on Thursday that in the "near future" He announced that he will distribute free grain to African countries.

"We will supply free grain to African countries. We are talking about six countries and supply volumes of 25,000 to 50,000 tons, this is currently being worked out. I think these deliveries will be carried out in the near future," Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told reporters during a visit to the Omsk region.

Russia exported 60 million tons of grain last year, Patrushev said, adding that this year it is planned to export about 55 million tons of grain, which could be adjusted upwards.

"Russia will continue to be a reliable partner for friendly countries not only in grain but in food supplies in general," he added.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced during the second Russia-Africa Summit in St Petersburg that his country would provide free grain to six African countries - Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe, Mali, Somalia, the Central African Republic and Eritrea - over the next three to four months.




