South Korea asks UN for stern response if North carries out nuclear test

21 Eylül 2022 Çarşamba, 11:46

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol asked UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to take strict action in case North Korea carried out another nuclear test, local media reported on Wednesday.

During his meeting with the UN chief on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Yoon said North Korea can go ahead with another nuclear test, according to Yonhap News Agency.

"If despite such efforts, North Korea resumes nuclear testing or goes ahead with another nuclear provocation, he asked that the secretary-general take a continued interest and offer support so that the international community can respond sternly with one voice,” the agency quoted Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, as saying.

Yoon said that not only his country but the international financial groups will provide financial assistance and investment if Pyongyang open its closed doors.

“President Yoon said he will make every effort to get North Korea to open its closed doors, and contribute to peace in Northeast Asia and the world,” Kim said.

The South Korean president also thanked the UN chief for his consistent support of peace and denuclearization efforts.

Guterres also assured Yoon that he can trust the UN and that the UN Security Council will respond to any provocations threatening freedom and peace, according to the agency.