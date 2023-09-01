Sweden's image altered by Quran burnings, says Counter-Terror Chief

Yayınlanma: 01.09.2023 - 10:11

Güncelleme: 01.09.2023 - 10:11

During a news conference, Hallstrom expressed that Sweden will likely have to grapple with this altered image for some time. He emphasized that this new perception will continue to circulate, particularly on social media platforms, and that security threats will remain elevated for an extended period.

After Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson declared that Sweden had become a "prioritized target" for extremists, the Nordic nation raised its terror threat level to high.

Justice Minister Gunnar Strommer echoed these concerns, characterizing the security situation as extremely grim. He stated that Sweden will need to confront this heightened threat level for the foreseeable future.

Sweden has faced widespread condemnation, particularly from the Muslim world, for permitting Quran desecrations under the guise of free speech.

Earlier this month, the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) urged member states to implement appropriate political and economic measures on Sweden and other countries where the Muslim holy book is permitted to be burned. The OIC emphasized the necessity of halting this act, which it characterized as an "act of aggression that spreads hatred and contempt for religions and threatens global peace, security, and harmony."

Quran burnings have occurred in recent months outside Sweden's parliament, Stockholm's main mosque, and the Turkish and Iraqi embassies.

Similar protests involving Quran burning have also taken place in neighboring Denmark, leading the country to announce plans last week to criminalize the burning of religious texts. In contrast, Sweden is still evaluating its legal options. Kristersson stated earlier this month that the Scandinavian nation has no immediate plans to amend its laws.