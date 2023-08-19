Swedish government to amend Public Order Act in response to attacks on Quran
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson says law to be reviewed without changing Constitution
The Swedish government will review the Public Order Act because of repeated attacks on the Quran, according to media reports.
Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, along with partners of the coalition, Ebba Busch, the leader of Christian Democrats and Johan Pehrson, the leader of the Liberal Party, wrote an article for the Dagens Nyhete newspaper where they noted that the law will be reviewed without changing the Constitution and stressed the importance of police taking into account national security while considering applications for gatherings and demonstrations.
The government will investigate ways to change rules and prevent attacks on the Muslim holy book, it said.
Recent months have seen repeated acts of Quran burning and desecration by Islamophobic figures or groups, especially in northern European and Nordic countries.???????
