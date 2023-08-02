Swiss embassy in Turkey marks its national day

Yayınlanma: 02.08.2023 - 12:16

Güncelleme: 02.08.2023 - 12:16

Switzerland on Tuesday marked its 732nd national day, and a reception was held at its embassy in the Turkish capital of Ankara.

On Aug. 1, Switzerland commemorates the signing of the Letter of Confederation of 1291, in which the localities of Uri, Schwyz and Unterwalden pledged to help each other if attacked.

Swiss Ambassador Jean-Daniel Ruch, and Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Mehmet Kemal Bozay also planted a tree on the occasion to mark the 100th anniversary of the Lausanne Treaty.

"The sign of Lausanne Treaty has been so crucial for this region and for modern Turkey,” Ruch said at the event.

“There is no doubt that when planting the tree, the souls of the all the victims of terrible earthquake that hit Turkey will be with us,” he added.

Bozay said Turkey’s relations with Switzerland are based on a solid historical background. “It is well-known the city of Lausanne has an important place in our history,” he said, adding the city hosts the treaty that is considered the founding document of the Turkish Republic.

“This year we proudly celebrate the centennial of the Lausanne Peace Treaty and our republic,” he added.

The Treaty of Lausanne – signed by Turkey on one side and Britain, France, Italy, Greece, and their allies on the other – recognized the modern Turkish state and replaced the 1920 Treaty of Sevres, an unfair pact imposed on the Ottoman Empire after World War I.