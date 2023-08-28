Tensions between Niger and France escalate
Tensions between Niger and France have escalated following the recent military intervention that ousted the country's democratically elected president. Reports indicate that the Nigerien military administration has cut off water and electricity supplies to the French Embassy in Niamey, as well as to the French consulate in Zinder. Food deliveries have also been halted.
The military administration has reportedly given French partners operating in Niger a directive to suspend their supplies of goods and services to French bases in the country. Continuing to provide such support could lead to them being labeled as "enemies of the sovereign people."
This move comes after the Nigerien military administration ordered the French ambassador to leave the country within 48 hours, following tensions that have arisen since the military intervention. The situation highlights the strain in diplomatic relations between the two countries and adds another layer of complexity to the ongoing political situation in Niger.
