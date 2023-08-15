'The Happiest Man in the World' Reveals Three Life Secrets
A Buddhist monk, who transitioned from a career in molecular genetics to embrace Tibetan Buddhism, unveils the blueprint for a lifetime of contentment.
Matthieu Ricard, once a PhD candidate in molecular genetics at the Pasteur Institute in France, diverted his path in 1972 after completing his doctoral thesis to delve into Tibetan Buddhism. Acclaimed as "The Happiest Man in the World," Ricard found his spiritual home at the Shechen Tennyi Dargyeling Monastery in Nepal.
In a conversation with the New York Times, Ricard illuminated the journey of mastering emotional control, stressing that while compassion should extend universally, understanding its boundaries is vital.
He conveyed that by nurturing compassion and love, one can unlock a more enriched existence. Ricard underscored the significance of yearning for the happiness of others to attain inner tranquility.
Revealing his trio of happiness principles, Ricard affirmed, "Firstly, there are no mysterious secrets. Secondly, happiness isn't limited to a mere triad of components. Lastly, comprehending these facets is life's most invaluable pursuit, albeit one that spans a lifetime."
