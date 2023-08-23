Turkey has thwarted the entry of 143,000 irregular migrants this year

Yayınlanma: 23.08.2023 - 12:01

Güncelleme: 23.08.2023 - 12:01

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during a graduation ceremony for Gendarmerie and Coast Guard Academy officers and noncommissioned officers in Ankara, stated that Turkish security forces have successfully prevented 143,000 irregular migrants from entering the country this year.

Additionally, Turkey has deported approximately 25,000 migrants while detaining a total of 61,000 irregular migrants in the past two and a half months.

Erdogan also emphasized ongoing efforts to create permanent residences in northern Syria to facilitate the voluntary, dignified, and secure return of migrants. He noted that these houses, funded with support from Qatar, will enable around 1 million individuals to return to their homeland with peace of mind.

Turkey is currently the host to approximately 4 million Syrian refugees, making it the country with the highest number of Syrian refugees in the world.