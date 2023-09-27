Turkey to host 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championship finals

Yayınlanma: 27.09.2023 - 11:50

Güncelleme: 27.09.2023 - 11:50

The final stages of the 2026 CEV Women's European Volleyball Championships will be held in Turkey, the top national official of the sport announced Tuesday.

The tournament will be hosted jointly, but a large part of the matches will be played in Turkey, Turkish Volleyball Federation President Mehmet Akif Ustundag said on public sports broadcaster TRT Spor.

"The finals, quarter(finals), a group ... the semifinals" will be played in Türkiye, said Ustundag, adding that "our negotiations are ongoing for the 2027 world championship."

Turkey are placed at the top of the world ranking for women's volleyball, having won this year's FIVB Nations League and CEV EuroVolley.

The Crescent Stars also triumphed in all seven matches in Pool B to win the Olympic Qualifying Tournament this month.