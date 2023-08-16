Turkish intelligence ‘neutralizes’ senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq

Yayınlanma: 16.08.2023 - 16:01

Güncelleme: 16.08.2023 - 16:01

Turkey’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) “neutralized” a senior PKK terrorist in northern Iraq, across the Turkish border, security sources said Wednesday.

The Turkish intelligence agency “neutralized” Celal Birdal codenamed Sidar Serhat in an operation in the Gara region, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Birdal, who is one of the so-called press and archives officers, was operating within the terrorist organization during his engineering education at a university.

The terrorist, who directed some members of the organization to Turkey for terror acts, also was the perpetrator of numerous attacks against security forces in the Zap and Hakurk regions.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out across the border, in northern Iraq, to plot attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.