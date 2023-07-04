Türkiye, Egypt raise diplomatic ties to level of embassies

Yayınlanma: 04.07.2023 - 15:06

Güncelleme: 04.07.2023 - 15:06

Türkiye and Egypt on Tuesday raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies.

Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr El Hamamy as ambassador to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The elevation of the diplomatic relations between the two countries has been implemented in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of both countries," it added.

"This step aims to achieve the normalization of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations in line with the interests of the Turkish and Egyptian people."

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.