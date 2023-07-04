Türkiye, Egypt raise diplomatic ties to level of embassies
Türkiye taps Salih Mutlu Sen as ambassador to Cairo, Egypt names Amr El Hamamy as ambassador to Ankara.
Türkiye and Egypt on Tuesday raised their diplomatic ties to the level of embassies.
Türkiye nominated Salih Mutlu Sen as its new ambassador to Cairo, while Egypt named Amr El Hamamy as ambassador to Ankara, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
"The elevation of the diplomatic relations between the two countries has been implemented in accordance with the decision taken by the presidents of both countries," it added.
"This step aims to achieve the normalization of relations between the two countries and reflects the mutual will to develop bilateral relations in line with the interests of the Turkish and Egyptian people."
Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt had been at the level of charges d'affaires since 2013.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Memur ve emekli zammı kulisi sızdı
- Sigara fiyatlarına dev zam!
- Memur ve emekliler için tarih belli oldu!
- Emniyet’te Soylu ekibine operasyon!
- Microsoft, Sega'yı satın almak istemişti! Yeni gelişme
- 'Cumhurbaşkanı kararı gerekiyor...'
- 'Icardi'ye 20-25 milyon Euro civarında teklifler var'
- Basketbol Şampiyonlar Ligi'nde torbalar belli oldu
- Bakan Işıkhan'dan memur maaşı açıklaması
- Bir an önce müdahale edin