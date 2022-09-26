Ukraine shocked by ‘Israel’s failure to supply arms’
‘I don’t understand why they couldn’t give us air defense systems,’ says President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Ukrainian president is shocked by “Israel’s failure to supply arms,” amid the ongoing war with Russia.
“I don’t know what happened to Israel. I’m honestly, frankly – I am in shock because I don’t understand why they couldn’t give us air defenses,” President Volodymyr Zelensky has told French reporters last week.
Zelensky’s comments were more robust than those in March when he chided Israel for its reluctance to send weapons to Kyiv against Russian attacks.
“I am stating the facts. My conversations with the Israeli leadership have done nothing to help Ukraine,” Zelensky was quoted by Ouest-France as saying.
“Israel gave us nothing. Nothing, zero,” he said adding: “I understand they are in a difficult situation with Syria, with Russia."
