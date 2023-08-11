UN condemns assassination in Ecuador

Yayınlanma: 11.08.2023 - 15:34

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the assassination of a presidential candidate in Ecuador on Thursday, a UN spokesperson said.



"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the assassination of Fernando Villavicencio, a presidential candidate in Ecuador. Such attacks are a serious threat to democracy and those responsible must be brought to justice," the statement said.



The Secretary-General expressed solidarity with the government and people of Ecuador, in particular Villavicencio's family.



The statement recalled his meeting with President Guillermo Lasso on 21 July to discuss the deterioration of security in Ecuador, the impact of organized crime and the need to increase national and international efforts to combat it.



The statement said the UN stands ready to continue to support the Ecuadorian authorities to address the violence in accordance with international human rights norms and standards.



Villavicencio was shot dead on Wednesday as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito.



The attack took place at 6.20 p.m. (2320GMT) as he was leaving the Anderson School.



Villavicencio, who polls showed ranked fourth among the eight candidates vying to fill Lasso's seat in the August 20 election, had built his campaign on fighting corruption and organized crime.

