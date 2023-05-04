UN relief chief arrives in Sudan amid unrest

Yayınlanma: 04.05.2023 - 11:43

UN Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator Martin Griffiths arrived in Sudan on Wednesday amid clashes between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

"Just arrived in Port Sudan to reaffirm the UN's commitment to the Sudanese people," Griffiths said on Twitter.

The UN official hailed humanitarian efforts provided in Sudan amid the ongoing fighting.

"In awe of the unwavering dedication of the humanitarian community & local volunteers doing their best to help," he said.

Griffiths, however, didn't provide further details about his mission in Sudan or with whom he would meet.

At least 550 people have been killed and more than 4,900 injured in the fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF since April 15, according to Sudan’s Health Ministry.

The two warring rivals are set to start a 7-day cease-fire midnight Wednesday.

A disagreement had been fomenting in recent months between the army and the paramilitary force regarding the RSF’s integration into the armed forces, a key condition of Sudan's transition agreement with political groups.

Sudan has been without a functioning government since October 2021, when the military dismissed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok’s transitional government and declared a state of emergency in a move decried by political forces as a “coup.”

Sudan’s transitional period, which started in August 2019 after the ouster of President Omar al-Bashir, is scheduled to end with elections in early 2024.