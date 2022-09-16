US announces $600M in additional military aid for Ukraine
Drawdown includes additional arms, munitions and equipment from US Defense Department inventories.
The US is providing Ukraine with an additional $600 million in military aid as Russia’s war continues in its seventh month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.
"Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President (Joe Biden), I am authorizing our twenty-first drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since September 2021," said Blinken in a statement.
The drawdown includes additional arms, munitions and equipment from US Defense Department inventories, said Blinken. Under the Biden administration, the US has given Ukraine nearly $15.8 billion in military assistance.
"With admirable grit and determination, the people of Ukraine are defending their homeland and fighting for their future," said Blinken. "The United States is providing Ukraine military assistance alongside our Allies and partners from more than 50 countries to support its defense.”
"The capabilities we are delivering are carefully calibrated to make the most difference on the battlefield and strengthen Ukraine’s hand at the negotiating table when the time is right," he added.
The Pentagon later detailed the package in a statement, which included additional ammunition for High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), four counter-artillery radars, four trucks and eight trailers to transport heavy equipment, counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems and mine clearing equipment.
Russia launched its war in Ukraine on Feb. 24.
