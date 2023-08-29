US approves $104 million Air-to-Surface missile sale to Japan

Yayınlanma: 29.08.2023 - 10:35

The Biden administration formally informed Congress on Monday of its approval for a potential sale of air-to-surface missiles to Japan, amounting to over $100 million.

The approved sale, valued at $104 million, encompasses Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range (JASSM-ER). While this decision triggers a congressional notification period, it is highly improbable that Capitol Hill would object to the sale.

The package encompasses up to 50 AGM-158B/B-2 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles with Extended Range, JASSM Anti-jam Global Positioning System Receivers (JAGR), training missiles, and missile containers, along with munitions support, support equipment, spare parts, consumables, and accessories, as outlined by the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The DSCA specified that the sale includes provisions for repair support, integration equipment, delivery of classified and unclassified software, as well as transportation support.

In a statement, the DSCA affirmed, "This proposed sale will align with the foreign policy objectives and national security priorities of the United States. It aims to enhance the security of a key ally, which significantly contributes to political stability and economic advancement in the Indo-Pacific region."

The sale is anticipated to reinforce Japan's military capability to "address existing and potential threats by endowing it with stand-off capability through advanced, long-range strike systems." This enhancement will be extended to Japan's F-15J fighter jets, the agency further stated.

The prime contractor for this sale will be Lockheed Martin.