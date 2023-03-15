US service member found dead in Pentagon parking lot
Service member found deceased in his vehicle.
A US service member was found dead in the Pentagon's parking lot Tuesday, said Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
"The Pentagon Operations Center received a call requesting a welfare check on a military service member" around 3.30 p.m. local time (1930GMT), said Ryder in a statement.
"Pentagon Police Officers responded to North Parking and discovered the service member in his vehicle apparently deceased," he said.
Ryder said Arlington County Emergency Medical Services responded and confirmed the individual was dead.
An investigation is ongoing, according to the spokesman.
