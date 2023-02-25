US to provide $50 million in aid to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

Yayınlanma: 25 Şubat 2023 - 17:11

President Joe Biden announced Friday that the US will provide up to $50 million in aid to refugees affected by the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria.

Biden authorized Secretary of State Antony Blinken to provide the funds to meet the urgent needs of refugees affected by earthquakes.

To meet unexpected refugee and immigration needs arising from the earthquakes, Biden announced earlier this month that it was in US interests that up to $50 million in assistance be provided to the afflicted from the U.S. Refugee and Migration Emergency Assistance Fund (ERMA) under the Immigration and Refugee Relief Act (MRAA).

Biden said the aid includes contributions to international institutions and non-governmental organizations to assist refugees and displaced persons affected by the quakes, including host communities, and payment of administrative expenses of the State Department's Bureau of Population, Refugees and Migration.