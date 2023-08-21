WHO Chief sounds alarm on climate change's impact on health

Yayınlanma: 21.08.2023 - 15:11

Güncelleme: 21.08.2023 - 15:11

The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded a strong warning about the repercussions of climate change.

"Devastating fires, catastrophic floods, extreme heatwaves, and prolonged droughts. Climate change is not some distant threat—it's unfolding before our eyes, affecting lives and ecosystems," remarked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday through X, the former title of the social media platform Twitter.

He continued, "Let's unite, curbing emissions, fostering resilience, and carving out a sustainable course ahead. Our planet and the well-being of future generations hinge upon this collective effort."

In the past few months, we've witnessed a surge in heatwaves, cyclones, floods, droughts, and wildfires, with July marking a grim milestone as the hottest month ever recorded in the world's history.