WHO Chief sounds alarm on climate change's impact on health
'Climate Change is not Distant—It's Impacting Now,' warns WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has sounded a strong warning about the repercussions of climate change.
"Devastating fires, catastrophic floods, extreme heatwaves, and prolonged droughts. Climate change is not some distant threat—it's unfolding before our eyes, affecting lives and ecosystems," remarked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday through X, the former title of the social media platform Twitter.
He continued, "Let's unite, curbing emissions, fostering resilience, and carving out a sustainable course ahead. Our planet and the well-being of future generations hinge upon this collective effort."
In the past few months, we've witnessed a surge in heatwaves, cyclones, floods, droughts, and wildfires, with July marking a grim milestone as the hottest month ever recorded in the world's history.
En Çok Okunan Haberler
-
- Yozgat'ta katliam gibi kaza
- YKS şampiyonları hangi üniversiteleri tercih etti?
- 'Mansur Yavaş'ın yerine...'
- Merkez Bankası'ndan gece yarısı düzenlemesi
- KKM kararının ardından sert tepki!
- Ölen 12 kişinin kimliği belli oldu
- MasterChef'te gözyaşlarına boğan eleme!
- Memur-Sen Genel Başkanı Yalçın'dan zam açıklaması
- Birleşik Krallık'tan gelmişti: Kan kaybından öldü
- Barış yemeğinde meydan savaşı çıktı