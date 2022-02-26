Zelenskiy: Ukraine still in control of Kyiv
Zelensky said in the video he shared on his social media account that they repulsed the enemy forces and that the war is still going on.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Saturday that the capital Kyiv was still under Ukrainian control after Russia launched an invasion on Thursday.
Zelenskiy said in the video he published on his social media account, "I'm here. This is our land, our country, our children. We will protect it."
"This is a vital time to decide on Ukraine's EU membership," Zelenskiy called on Europe.
"We have withstood and are successfully repelling enemy attacks. The fighting goes on," he said in a video message posted on his social media.
"We already have almost full support from EU countries for disconnecting Russia from SWIFT. I hope that Germany and Hungary will have the courage to support this decision. We have the courage to defend our homeland, to defend Europe," Zelenskiy added.
'WE CAN LIVE IN PEACE'
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says thousands of victims and hundreds of prisoners whı can't understand why they were send to Ukraine to die. He says they would open their arms to whoever wanted to help and support them. He stated that they needed to live in peace by ending the war.
