Game Pass'e mayıs ayında eklenecek oyunlar

Microsoft'un Xbox Game Pass abonelik sistemine onlarca oyun ekleniyor. Mayıs ayının sonuna kadar ve haziran ayının ilk haftası Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu.
MAYIS AYINDA GAME PASS'E EKLENECEK OYUNLAR
Microsoft'un oyun servisi Game Pass'in PC ve konsol katoloğuna S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 ve dahası ekleniyor.
Monster Train 2 (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – Çıktı
Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – Çıktı
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – Çıktı
Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) EA Play– Çıktı
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)– 27 Mayıs
To a T (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Mayıs
Metaphor ReFantazio (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs
Spray Paint Simulator (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs
Crypt Custodian (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Haziran
Symphonia (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Haziran