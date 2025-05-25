Game Pass'e mayıs ayında eklenecek oyunlar

Cumhuriyet Gazetesi Logo
25.05.2025 07:32:00
Haber Merkezi
Game Pass'e ay sonuna kadar eklenecek oyunlar açıklandı. Onlarca oyun Game Pass kütüphanesine ekleniyor.

Microsoft'un Xbox Game Pass abonelik sistemine onlarca oyun ekleniyor. Mayıs ayının sonuna kadar ve haziran ayının ilk haftası Game Pass'e eklenecek oyunlar belli oldu. 

MAYIS AYINDA GAME PASS'E EKLENECEK OYUNLAR

Microsoft'un oyun servisi Game Pass'in PC ve konsol katoloğuna S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 ve dahası ekleniyor. 

Monster Train 2 (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – Çıktı

Creatures of Ava (Xbox Series X|S) – Çıktı

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 (Xbox Series X|S) – Çıktı

Tales of Kenzera: Zau (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) EA Play– Çıktı

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 (Bulut, Konsol ve PC)– 27 Mayıs

To a T (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 28 Mayıs

Metaphor ReFantazio (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs

Spray Paint Simulator (Bulut, PC ve Xbox Series X|S) – 29 Mayıs

Crypt Custodian (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Haziran

Symphonia (Bulut, Konsol ve PC) – 3 Haziran

