Nisan ayında hangi oyunlar çıkış yapacak?

Bu yılın başından beri yüzlerce oyun çıkış yaptı. Bazı oyunlar oldukça popüler olurken bazıları da eleştirildi. Yılın kalan yarısında ise yeni oyunlar çıkmaya devam ediyor. Nisan ayında 34 oyun farklı oyun platformları için çıkış yapacak.
NİSANDA ÇIKACAK BÜTÜN OYUNLAR
Bir süredir beklenen Mouse P.I. For Hire oyunu 16 Nisan'da her platforma gelirken, yeni Capcom oyunu Pragmata 17 Nisan'da oyuncularla buluşuyor. 2 Nisan'dan 30 Nisan'a kadar dağılan oyunların tamamı şu şekilde:
2 Nisan
- Darwin's Paradox! (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2)
- Clean Up Earth (PC, PS5, XSX)
7 Nisan
- People of Note (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2)
- Starfield (PS5)
8 Nisan
- Pokemon Champions (NS, NS2)
- Samson (PC)
- The Occultist (PC, PS5, XSX)
10 Nisan
- Tiny Bookshop (PS5)
14 Nisan
- Replaced (PC, XSX)
- Last Flag (PC)
16 Nisan
- ChainStaff (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, NS)
- Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Mouse P.I. For Hire (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2, NS)
- Opus: Prism Peak (PC, NS, NS2)
- Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS, NS2)
17 Nisan
- Pragmata (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2)
21 Nisan
- Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (PC, PS5, XSX, NS)
22 Nisan
- Masters of Albion (PC)
- Tides of Tomorrow (PS5, PC)
23 Nisan
- Outbound (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2, NS)
- Kiln (PC, PS5, XSX)
27 Nisan
- Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (PC, NS, NS2)
28 Nisan
- Aphelion (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO)
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction (PC, PS5, XSX, NS)
- WILL: Follow The Light (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (NS)
29 Nisan
- MotoGP26 (PC, PS5, XSX, NS, NS2)
30 Nisan
- Amnesia: Rebirth (NS2)
- Adorable Adventures (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Bus Bound (PC, XSX, PS5)
- Invincible VS (PC, PS5, XSX)
- Saros (PS5)
- Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, NS2)