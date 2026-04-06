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Nisan ayında hangi oyunlar çıkış yapacak?

Nisan ayında hangi oyunlar çıkış yapacak?

6.04.2026 18:46:00
Güncellenme:
Haber Merkezi
Takip Et:
Nisan ayında hangi oyunlar çıkış yapacak?

Her ay yeni oyunlar farklı platformlar için tanıtılıyor. Nisan ayında ise onlarca oyun sunulacak.

Bu yılın başından beri yüzlerce oyun çıkış yaptı. Bazı oyunlar oldukça popüler olurken bazıları da eleştirildi. Yılın kalan yarısında ise yeni oyunlar çıkmaya devam ediyor. Nisan ayında 34 oyun farklı oyun platformları için çıkış yapacak. 

NİSANDA ÇIKACAK BÜTÜN OYUNLAR

Bir süredir beklenen Mouse P.I. For Hire oyunu 16 Nisan'da her platforma gelirken, yeni Capcom oyunu Pragmata 17 Nisan'da oyuncularla buluşuyor. 2 Nisan'dan 30 Nisan'a kadar dağılan oyunların tamamı şu şekilde:

2 Nisan

  • Darwin's Paradox! (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2) 
  • Clean Up Earth (PC, PS5, XSX) 

7 Nisan

  • People of Note (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2)
  • Starfield (PS5)

8 Nisan

  • Pokemon Champions (NS, NS2)
  • Samson (PC)
  • The Occultist (PC, PS5, XSX)

10 Nisan

  • Tiny Bookshop (PS5)

14 Nisan

  • Replaced (PC, XSX)
  • Last Flag (PC)

16 Nisan

  • ChainStaff (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO, NS)
  • Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss (PC, PS5, XSX)
  • Mouse P.I. For Hire (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2, NS)
  • Opus: Prism Peak (PC, NS, NS2)
  • Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream (NS, NS2)

17 Nisan

  • Pragmata (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2)

21 Nisan

  • Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors (PC, PS5, XSX, NS)

22 Nisan

  • Masters of Albion (PC)
  • Tides of Tomorrow (PS5, PC)

23 Nisan

  • Outbound (PC, XSX, PS5, NS2, NS)
  • Kiln (PC, PS5, XSX)

27 Nisan

  • Moomintroll: Winter's Warmth (PC, NS, NS2)

28 Nisan

  • Aphelion (PC, XSX, PS5)
  • Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (PC, PS5, PS4, XSX, XBO)
  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction (PC, PS5, XSX, NS)
  • WILL: Follow The Light (PC, PS5, XSX)
  • Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta (NS)

29 Nisan

  • MotoGP26 (PC, PS5, XSX, NS, NS2)

30 Nisan

  • Amnesia: Rebirth (NS2)
  • Adorable Adventures (PC, PS5, XSX)
  • Bus Bound (PC, XSX, PS5)
  • Invincible VS (PC, PS5, XSX)
  • Saros (PS5)
  • Inkonbini: One Store. Many Stories (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, NS2)
İlgili Konular: #oyun #video oyunları #PC oyunları #konsol oyunları

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